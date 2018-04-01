As president of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, and the Show’s Chairperson for the fourth year in a row, I am thrilled to announce that the picturesque seaside town of Seal Beach is gearing up for its 31st year hosting Southern California’s most spectacular beachfront classic car show. The event is free and open to the public, with ample free parking again this year, at the Naval Weapons Station in Seal Beach, with pedestrian and shuttle access to the show. The show is taking place Saturday, April 28, at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Seal Beach. This is the one day a year Main Street becomes an official “walk-street.”



Thousands of attendees ranging from families and friends, to extreme auto enthusiasts will spend the day viewing nearly 550 vintage cars in nearly 30 classes at this judged event.



Festivities include live music throughout the day from bands on three different stages (That Cover Band, Down the Hatch, Flying Squad, OC Invaders Band, and The Ramblers with Smith Sisters), fun and interesting vendor and nostalgic displays, a Pinewood Derby, celebrity appearances, Seal Beach Lion’s pancake breakfast and hot dog lunch, and a return by popular demand of the People’s Choice Award.



We are proud to announce that the Seal Beach Classic Car Show will again be televised nationally on various cable networks. We believe it’s a perfect fit for our event, which showcases a beautiful beachfront location and some of the most distinguished and unique vintage automobiles in Southern California.



Special features include a NHRA Dragster/Funnycar “Cacklefest” in Eisenhower Park, northside of pier and drag racing stars. We expect celebrities again this year, to help kick-off the show, and walk around and provide autographs and opportunities for pictures with the crowds. We had live feeds and interviews with several of the local television stations, and look forward again to the media coverage, of this iconic So Cal event.



Seal Beach Cub Scout Pack 116 will again host an ex-officio Pinewood Derby in Eisenhower Park, near the pier, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All preteen girls and boys are invited to the derby race. Official kits are at Knock Knock Toy Store on Main Street in Seal Beach. Trophies will be awarded for the winners, with a $100 savings bond if the Derby winner can beat the Chamber President’s car.



The 31st Annual Seal Beach Classic Car Show is an official event of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce and could not be produced without the support of generous sponsors, including Title Sponsor – G & M Oil; Platinum Sponsor, Seal Beach’s own Original Parts Group; along with returning sponsors The Sun Newspapers, the City, Selman Chevrolet, and our new sponsor, Republic Services.



Once again, we are sold out for car entries. Registration for the 2019 show will begin the day of the Show this year, so register early, and ensure yourself a spot for next year’s show.



About the Seal Beach



Chamber of Commerce



The Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce provides a healthy environment to sustain, promote and grow businesses, civic and community organizations in the area, while providing opportunity to enhance the quality of life of the greater Seal Beach community through local events. The Chamber puts on the Classic Car Show, the Health Fair, the Summer Concert Series, a Thanksgiving Dinner, and the Christmas Tree Lighting, to name just a few of our community events.



For information about the Chamber, call 562-799-0179 or visit sealbeachchamber.org.