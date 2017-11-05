The Seal Beach Lions Club partnered with the Newport Beach American Legion Yacht Club and the Women’s Sailing Association of Orange County for the annual Sailing for the Blind event on Saturday, Oct. 7.



Organizers described the October event as a success.



Volunteers took 130 blind and visually impaired guests (and sighted companions) on a day of sailing.



Many blind and visually impaired folks were at the helm and cranking the jibs—they didn’t need sight in order to meet and exceed the expectations as crew members aboard their vessels. Let’s face it, none of us can “see” the wind.



Many of the guests expressed interest in becoming Lions.



Lions Chair Marcella McSorley, Co-Chairs Shani Rae Erickson and Ramona Kies, Vice-Chair Tinna Miller, Photographer Scott Stasoiski, Alan and Lorrain Chavez, Rob Clark, Art Fry, Gary Snow, Dianne Showaker-Bankgs, Angie Canchola, Joie Koenders, Gretchen Bornhop, Lori Brainerd, and new Lion Rick Kent began the day in the early morning and continued facilitating the excusions through the evening.



The Seal Beach Club will hold its own third Annual Lions Sailing for the Blind Event in Seal Beach in August of 2018.



