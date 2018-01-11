More than 102,000 consumers over the past year chose to become members of a local credit union headquartered in Orange County as of the third quarter of last year, according to the 3rd Quarter Credit Union Trends Report for Orange County.



Although the third quarter ended in September, the report was only recently released to the public.



Orange County now boasts 1.38 million individuals who are “member-owners” of 20 locally headquartered credit unions — a record high (current membership has doubled from 690,000 since sometime before 2002).



Each of these individuals owns an equal share of his or her respective credit union, with all profits reinvested to benefit every member in the form of lower interest rates and lower or no fees.



How these credit union members are spending their money on homes, remodeling projects, new and used automobiles, higher education, surviving life events, and other big-purchase items provides a key barometer into what’s happening across the local economy.



This news release reflects year-over-year trends in local loans and deposits and is published by the Ontario, CA-based California Credit Union League.



According to the statement, local consumers who are members of Orange County-based credit unions:



• Continue taking on first-mortgages to purchase or refinance homes. First-mortgages rose 13 percent, hitting a record $6.1 billion.



This may include fixed-rate, adjustable-rate, purchase, traditional refinance, and cash-out refinance mortgages.



• Are turning home equity into cash for remodeling or other large purchases. Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs) and second-mortgages combined increased 3 percent, reaching $1.04 billion — an amount not seen since 2015.â€¨



• Have slid into the driver’s seat of a newer car or truck more often.



• New auto loans rose 29 percent, hitting a record $1.9 billion. Used auto loans rose 17 percent, hitting a record $2.2 billion.â€¨



• Remain true to the habit of paying for life through credit cards. Credit card lending rose 10 percent, hitting a record $850 million.â€¨



• Are trying to save more money and increasingly using credit unions to transact purchases/bill-pay.



• Total deposits rose 9 percent, hitting a record $19.4 billion (including record individual amounts in checking, savings, and money market accounts).



“These credit union trends will continue as long as the economy continues to perform well,” said Dwight Johnston, chief economist for the California Credit Union League.



Johnstonnoted some areas of concern:



• Employers are having increasing difficulty finding workers in a tight labor market, which will limit economic growth “to some degree.”



He was also concerned that the economy may start running out of steam by late 2018.



Consumer spending might be “good” by then, but its growth rate could still disappoint.



If Wall Street reacts negatively to consumer spending numbers versus expectations, businesses could somewhat pull back on spending and hiring plans.

However, he said, “There is nothing that suggests an economic slowdown is imminent, which makes the overall picture for credit unions bright,” Johnston said. “In fact, the business-skewed tax bill Congress recently passed should accelerate economic growth through at least the third quarter of this year.”





California Credit Union Leagueâ€¨



The California Credit Union League is based in Ontario, CA and is the state trade association for 318 credit unions headquartered in California (as of third-quarter 2017).



The League represents the interests of 11.4 million credit union members across the state who are member-owners oftheir credit unions.