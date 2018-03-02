• Odor issue: The South Coast Air Quality Management District is “continuing to investigate coastal odors complaints and all possible sources (on- and off-shore),” said Patrick Chandler, AQMD senior public information specialist, Media Relations. “We have reached out to other agencies to help provide us assistance during our ongoing investigations.”



In related news, the Huntington Beach Coastal Area Odors Committee had not recieved any updates from the AQMD as of Feb. 20.



• New city revenue resources: In January, a Seal Beach staff report on strategic objectives gave Feb. 1 as the deadline for a report on possible revenue sources for the city. This week’s staff report says Finance Director Victoria Beatley’s recommendations will be ready by May 31. There is no word yet on when a contract between the city and a consultant working on finding oil-related revenues will come before the council.



• Water and sewer rates: Speaking of city revenues, the reevaluation of possible water and sewer rates, orginally expected by March 31, will be ready at a date to be determined.



• Hof’s Hut: Many Seal Beach residents know that Hof’s Hut is going to open a new restaurant on the site of the former Marie Calendar restuarant in the Shops at Rossmoor. “We do not have a tentative opening date yet,” said Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos. “They are planning to demolish the old building and replace it with a new building in the same location. The new building will need a CUP (conditional use permit) to serve alcohol. We have been processing the CUP and it is tentatively scheduled for the March 19th Planning Commission meeting.”



• Community Development director: The city is advertising for a permanent director of the Community Development Department. Crystal Landavazo has been the interim director since Jim Basham was placed on paid administrative leave in February 2017. Basham resigned in May 2017.



• Marine Safety and McGaugh Elementary: “The Seal Beach Marine Safety Department is working with Roni Ellis, the McGaugh school principal, to schedule a class in what to do in an emergency, Beach Safety and rip current awareness,” said Gallegos.



