I have the perfect Neighbor as we venture into the holiday season because when you get to know her, you will realize that she embodies home, family, love and joy.



Please meet Deb Harding, Old Town resident and my Seventh Street neighbor.



Deb was born and raised in New York, the eldest child in a family of an Irish-Catholic mother and German-Jewish father which made for an amazingly diverse upbringing.



They moved to Far Rockaway when she was young, where sometimes one or both sets of grandparents would live with them.



Times were very different then. She has vivid and fond memories of going to Coney Island and the innocence of that time in life.



Deb’s first love was a boy, Carmen, she had known most of her young life.



They married the day after she turned 17 and she marvels now that she had not completed high school but no one thought anything about it. She and Carmen were married for 10 years and the union gave her daughter Meg and son Joe.



During their marriage they took a trip to California to see her grandparents who had moved here for health reasons, and she loved it.



After she and Carmen divorced, she found herself being courted by Herb, a longtime family friend and someone she had greatly admired.



She never thought she would find someone who would want the responsibility of her children, but to her surprise, Herb did and they married.



Herb was a doctor and had an opportunity to come work for the V.A. Hospital in Long Beach.



He came out four months ahead of them and found Seal Beach in his first week.



Deb, who was expecting their child by this time, could not have been more thrilled at the quiet, family-oriented community that she found herself in upon arriving.



Her third child, daughter Sue was born soon after their move here.



Their first home was on 4th Street, but in the early ’70s they bought and moved to a bigger house on Riviera which was a dream home at the then unheard of price of $30,000.



She remembers the quaintness of our town where the police would to come to your home and introduce themselves, or she would get calls from the postmaster to scold her that her daughter was wearing pajamas at the Post Office. Such was small town Seal Beach.



Deb had continued her hard work at Sea-Land where she became the first woman in a management position in a male dominated industry.



She took a short leave when Herb decided to move to Switzerland to open a clinic. She and the kids loved Switzerland, but they were all home-sick and stayed less than a year before returning to Long Beach where Sea-land welcomed her back.



She was very busy and the kids were grown when Herb had passed away in 1977.



She moved to Seattle for a few years with Sea-Land. While there she joined the Washington Athletic Club.



It was a chance encounter here that led to the most unbelievable love story of all time.



She gave her business card to an acquaintance in 1983.



Flash forward to 1993 in the London based sister club, where this person meets a man who is British born but currently living in Oman working for a sheik.



They randomly strike up conversation about travel to California and the acquaintance suggests this man look up Deb on his next visit stateside and gives him her card.



Out of the blue, Deb receives an airmail letter of introduction from this man stating he would be visiting in eight months’ time and would like to meet her.



Deb did not know what to think.



Her first thought was that this was someone seeking money or a way into the country permanently, so she wrote him back and told him frankly that if either of these things were what he was seeking, don’t bother.



But those were not his intentions and he wrote back, first every other week, than once a week, then daily.



Eight months later, Deb picked up Michael Harding, a man she says “took her breath away,” for their first date.



The next two weeks were a whirlwind romance and by the time Michael departed to return to Oman, they knew this would be forever.



They were married a short three months later in 1994 in her daughter Meg’s Ocean Avenue home overlooking our beloved beach.



Deb retired from Sea-Land after 25 years about this same time, but they still needed her so she started a recruiting consultancy business focused on the transportation industry she knew so well.



Michael helped her set up her first computer systems and ran the back office while she went on to build one of the premier agencies in the industry.



Her daughter Sue now runs the company after Deb retired permanently.



Throughout this, she was also teaching at CSULB; her energy was endless.



Deb and Michael moved to 7th Street in the fall of 2001 where they quickly became a part of this tight neighborhood. Their journey sadly ended in 2008 when Michael passed away after a long fight with prostate cancer. Deb was at his side every moment, and his memorial was fittingly held at the same place their union had begun at her daughter’s home. He was so beloved by all who knew him and is missed every day.



Deb enjoys the good fortune that two of her three children are here in Seal Beach along with two beautiful grandchildren. She also boasts of the seven British grandchildren she has claimed as well. She is a voracious reader, we swap books often, and although she has slowed down since her hey-day, she remains active in our community. She has traveled the world but confides that for the hundreds of thousands of miles she has flown, she is still very much a “white knuckle traveler.”



Deb does not view her life journey as remarkable. She pragmatically says she just put one foot in front of the other every day because that is what she needed to do. In her words she says she has simply been lucky to experience what she says is a “Good Life.” I would agree.



Do you have a Neighbor you think we should know? Send them to me at” EBETHL@hotmail.com.