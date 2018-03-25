The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the California Office of Emergency Services plan to conduct a test of the tsunami warning communications system on at approximately 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, March 28 in coastal areas of Central and Southern California.



To avoid confusion with an actual alert the test will be cancelled if there is excessive seismic activity 24 hours prior to the test. People monitoring the test in coastal areas who do not receive it are asked to inform their local National Weather Service office.



The test is a cooperative effort between NOAA, Cal OES, California Broadcasters Association, and local emergency management officials in coastal California.



The National Weather Service Offices in Monterey, Oxnard and San Diego will broadcast the “Required Monthly Test.” The test will also be broadcast on NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards, local television and radio stations.



Some television systems are programmed to scroll a standard emergency alert text message and in some cases, the message may not contain the word “TEST.” An audio message will say that the message is only a test, but if the volume is turned down or otherwise unheard, viewers may not realize the message is a test.



During California’s Tsunami Preparedness Week, March 26-30, NOAA and emergency managers promote tsunami safety and awareness and urge coastal residents and visitors to prepare themselves and their families for a tsunami. Everyone, everywhere should know how to be prepared for tsunamis and what to do to be safe. This is true for people who live or work near the ocean, and also for anyone who may visit someday.

For more information, visit https://www.tsunamizone.org/ which provides suggestions and resources for your family or organization to “know your zone” and to learn how to be safe. NOAA’s National Tsunami Warning Center offers complete information, including the current status of tsunami warnings, advisories and watches, and frequently asked questions.



NOAA’s National Weather Service is the primary source of weather data, forecasts and warnings for the United States and its territories. NOAA’s National Weather Service operates the most advanced weather and flood warning and forecast system in the world, helping to protect lives and property and enhance the national economy. Working with partners, NOAA’s National Weather Service is building a Weather-Ready Nation to support community resilience in the face of increasing vulnerability to extreme weather. For more information, visit weather.gov.