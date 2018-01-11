The Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Orange County is seeking Orange



County residents to volunteer for its crisis intervention program. Volunteers will be trained to help those who have experienced a tragedy in their lives. Called out by police, fire and hospital ER’s, TIP volunteers respond to scenes of a sudden death or other traumatic incident.



“The first few hours after a crisis has occurred are very confusing for everyone involved,” said Wayne Fortin, program founder. “TIP volunteers provide the necessary temporary support to survivors of tragedy until they are able to depend on family members, friends and others.”



“We have found that volunteers from the community can be very effective helpers in the immediate aftermath of tragedy,” said Fortin. “They can provide basic emotional support, practical assistance, and referral to professionals. This support is very important to survivors, and allows police officers and firefighters to focus on doing their jobs at the scene.” he said.



The Volunteer Training Academy begins on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. No experience is necessary to attend training or to become a volunteer. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to register early due to limited class size.



For more information go to www.tiporangecounty.org/become_volunteer.php or call (714) 314-0744