Join the community in Old Town Seal Beach for traditional small town Christmas cheer, Saturday, Nov. 18 from 4-8 p.m., at Eisenhower Park and on all three blocks of Old Town. This year, Main Street merchants will share in the fun, pushing out onto the sidewalks, offering specials and inviting people to pop into their shops for more. Christmas carolers will stroll Main Street throughout the evening and there will be live music at at Main and Electric. At Eisenhower Park you will find snow, sledding, and an early visit from Santa, as well as classic Christmas stories being shown on a big screen provided by Old Town merchants.



The tree will be lit at dusk. Santa will arrive shortly thereafter.



Organizers thanked the city officials and staff, the Seal Beach Lions Club, Run Seal Beach, and Boeing for providing the only snow we will see in Seal Beach this year.



The Seal Beach 2017 commemorative ornament will be available for purchase at both the pier and Heritage Square for $15, the evening of the event, as well as at these fine local hot spots: Sun Newspaper, Upstairs Downstairs Salon, Javatinis, mac-fusion, Harvey Girls Gallery, Knock Knock Toys and Gifts, The Abbey, Bogart’s, and The Seal Beach Chamber Office.



The tree lighting event was sponsored by the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, with help and commitment from the city of Seal Beach, Seal Beach Lions Club, Run Seal Beach, and Boeing.