The National Day of Prayer will be celebrated at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 3, at Calvary Chapel of The Harbour (16450 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 100, Sunset Beach). Senior Pastor Joe Pedick invites you to come and pray for our nation and all things happening in your life.



“Prayer is the energy that changes things for the better,” said Sunset Beach resident, Assistant Pastor Chad Harris. “We’d love for you to come and pray with us.”



“Our hope is that people of all ages will humble themselves and unify in prayer for the next great move of God in America,” said Assistant Pastor Craig Peterson, who created a special logo for the event in Sunset Beach. “We can pray more than ever before and catapult the message of the gospel nationally and internationally.”



The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988, the first Thursday in May became the official National Day of Prayer, signed into law by President Ronald Reagan. “Many Americans, in every generation, have turned to their Maker in prayer,” Reagan said. Presidents have continued the tradition ever since.