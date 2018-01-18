The all-time favorite love story “Romeo and Juliet” and the romantic tragedy “Carmen” flourish with life and drama when the Moscow Festival Ballet dances into the spotlight in this family-friendly recital at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets, which start from $55, at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.



One of Russia’s top companies, the award-winning Moscow Festival Ballet was founded in 1989 by legendary Bolshoi Ballet dancer Sergei Radchenko. The company presents the tragic Shakespearean tale of ill-fated lovers, “Romeo and Juliet,” in a production rich with lavish costumes and acclaimed choreography. The second act spotlights “Carmen,” French composer Georges Bizet’s opera about a fiery, independent, and imprisoned woman who becomes ensnared in a love triangle.



The Moscow Festival Ballet brings internationally acclaimed Russian Ballet to audiences across North America, providing opportunities for fine arts enrichment for local communities. The company performs 100 engagements annually in America and Canada, delivering “sheer splendor and elegant dancing,” says the Baltimore Sun.



Among the best in the world, Moscow Festival Ballet’s dancers are graduates of top Russian schools, including Bolshoi, Mariinsky/Kirov, and Perm. Original Great Russian Nutcracker choreographer Stanislav Vlasov is a former member of the Bolshoi Company; former Ballet Master Anatolie Emelianov graduated from the renowned Perm School; and Ballet Master Anna Nekhludova is a Bolshoi Academy graduate. Set and production designer Valentin Federov is a student of the legendary Valery Leventhal of the Bolshoi Theater.



The company, which has performed at Turkey’s Istanbul Festival and Greece’s Athens Festival, recently completed a two-month tour of Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong. In addition to commissioning new works from within Russia and abroad, the company specializes in 20th Century full-length ballets, including “Cinderella,” “Legend of Love,” “Stone Flower,” and “The Golden Age.”



For tickets or more information on the show, call 562-916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.