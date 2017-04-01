Pastel booties, rattles, toys, blankets and bibs were piled high and waiting for 15 new and expectant mothers as they arrived at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System campus on March 25, when the Army, Navy and Marine Corps women veterans were treated to a large-scale baby shower.



The party, now in its fourth year, was held by the Daughters of the American Revolution, Seal Beach Lions Club and other local community organizations, whose members collected almost $13,000 in gifts.



The moms, all outpatients of the VA Women’s Health Clinic, each received $800 in diapers, clothing, gift cards and baby-care supplies. One veteran, who had twins, was gifted with double that amount, while three of the moms sent family members to pick up their gifts, since they gave birth in the week leading up to the shower.



The veterans, selected by the VA Women’s Clinic, are from Long Beach / Orange County area and all are in need of emotional and material support.



Seven chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution representing Long Beach, Garden Grove, Palos Verdes and Redondo Beach, along with the Seal Beach Lions Club, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 291 and Unit 555, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary raised funds and collected donations.



Seal Beach resident and event coordinator Sharon Meigs of the DAR Susan B. Anthony Chapter said, “The appreciation and excitement of the mothers and their families kept us smiling all day. We even got a special treat when we were cleaning up and found a note from one child who wrote, ‘Thank you for the food. It was really great!’”