The author of a new book on American artist Milford Zornes (1908-2008), whose work is in the White House and Smithsonian, will sign the biography from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17 at Anderson Art Gallery, 16812 Pacific Coast Highway, next to Capt. Jacks in Sunset Beach.
The book, “Happiness is Warm Color in the Shade,” was lovingly written by Zornes son-in-law, Hal Baker. Bill Anderson painted with Zornes for 15 years and features his work in the gallery. Questions: 562-592-4393. E-Mail: aagcollection@aol.com.
Milford Zornes book signing at the Anderson Art Gallery in Sunset Beach
