Last week McGaugh Elementary School held its “McGaugh Idol” contest, drawing a number of outstanding entries. The annual event is a fund-raiser for extracurricular activities at the school such as the fourth-grade trip to Sacramento. All the talented students performed different skills; the above photos are a small example of the many entries.
McGaugh Idol For The Sun | Fri, Feb 03 2017 11:35 AM
