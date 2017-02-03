[x]close

Last week McGaugh Elementary School held its “McGaugh Idol” contest, drawing a number of outstanding entries. The annual event is a fund-raiser for extracurricular activities at the school such as the fourth-grade trip to Sacramento. All the talented students performed different skills; the above photos are a small example of the many entries.

