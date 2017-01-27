Mac-fusion on Main Street in Seal Beach has continued their generous sponsorship of Los Alamitos Education Foundation by providing $2000 to the King and Queen of Hearts Campaign at the Duke/Duchess level.



The Los Alamitos Education Foundation is extremely grateful to Marilyn Halpin, mac-fusion owner and LAHS/McGaugh parent, for supporting education in our community, especially as the proceeds from the campaign supports STEAM Fairs on all campuses and a district-wide STEAM Showcase at the end of the school year.



STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math.



In addition, the campaign funds special projects such as supporting the LAHS Robotics Team and elementary school media centers.



Mac-fusion has been in business for 19 years with the last 5 years of operation at 304 Main Street, Seal Beach.



Mac-fusion is a certified “Premier Partner and Premium Service Provider” and can help you with your Apple devices in their store, in your home and in your office.



Marilyn has made a concerted effort to educate the community on the power of their devices to take away the mystery of technology.



Marilyn says, “The more you know about your device, the more you will love it. We want you to love it!”



Three to four free classes are offered each week with curriculum targeting all levels of expertise.



One on one lessons are also available in-store for only $29 and you receive 30 minutes of individualized instruction.



Marilyn, her husband Kevin, and their two sons live in Seal Beach. Halpin has made a conscious effort to get more involved with education in our community by contributing to fundraisers and volunteering at McGaugh with their weekly McGaugh Connect email blast.



For more information on LAEF, call 562-277-6876 or visit www.LAEF4kids.org. To learn more about the King and Queen of Hearts campaign, visit www.LAEF4Kids.org/kingandqueen.