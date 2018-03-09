The student body at Los Alamitos High School issued a statement Tuesday announcing they will participate in a 17-minute walkout on March 14 to honor the 17 lives (14 students and 3 administrators) lost on Feb. 14 when a lone gunman opened fire with an AR 15 rifle.



“We, the students at Los Alamitos High School, have decided that this moment is too crucial and this issue too urgent to stand idly by. On March 14th we will host a day of action to bring awareness to and implore action toward this critical issue. Starting at 7:00 am until the beginning of classes at 7:50, we will be holding a demonstration and rally outside of school to protest Congressional inaction to prevent gun violence,” read the statement.



This marks the second major act of activism by the students since the shooting. Students, teachers and parents already participated in a demonstration on school grounds.



A press release issued on behalf of the students said “we invite former students, parents, and members of the community to join us in our efforts to pressure our legislators to act on behalf of the safety of their constituents, especially students across the country who have already been personally affected by and could eventually experience gun violence.



Additionally, at 10 a.m., we will walk out of class in remembrance of the 17 innocent lives taken in Parkland, Florida, and hold a demonstration to visualize what it means to suddenly lose pieces of the community in which we live.”



Students in the statement say they will protest all forms of gun violence and to demand action from elected officials.



“We raise our voices for action against all these forms of gun violence. We students and our allies are organizing the school walkout to demand Congress pass legislation to protect us. We are not safe at school. We are not safe in our cities and towns. We need action.”



The statement urges “students to take action in their democracy” and said there will be tables set up for voter registration and for writing letters to legislators, Congressional representatives, companies who have supported or taken a stand against the gun violence and the NRA, and the survivors, victims, and families of the tragedy in Parkland.”



Other schools around the nation have announced participation in what is expected to be a nationwide event.