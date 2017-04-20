The City of Los Alamitos would like to welcome everyone to attend the Neighborhood Open House on Tuesday, April 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Los Alamitos Community Center at 10911 Oak Street, Los Alamitos.

"We encourage everyone to come and learn about projects, events, and resources that the city has to offer," said Los Al Mayor Shelley Hasselbrink. "We will have department representatives available with material to explain and answer questions: Police Department, Area Command, City Projects, Events, Classes, and all City Services."

"On behalf of the City of Los Alamitos, I am pleased to invite you and your family to participate in this community event. I hope to see you there," said Hasselbrink.