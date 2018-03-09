[x]close

Los Al High School Dance Program takes first place For The Sun | Fri, Mar 09 2018 12:08 AM

The Los Alamitos High School Dance Program embarked on a new opportunity by competing, for the first time, in the Imagine National Dance Challenge on Feb. 24 and emerged with three first place awards and two Overall First Place awards. 

The Advanced Dance Team placed first in the Jazz-large group, Jazz-line, and Lyrical-small group categories, with two of these placing first overall when combining the scores of all categories in the competition. 

The Advanced Dance Team is led by teacher and Director, Richelle Jones.  Mrs. Jones was the choreographer for the two First-Place Overall awards, winning an Outstanding Choreography Award, and Krystal Fight was the choreographer for the Jazz-large group dance.  

We are thrilled for our Dance students and appreciate the hard work and dedication of Mrs. Richelle Jones. 

