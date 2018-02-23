Los Alamitos High School held a signing day in the school gymnasium, spotlighting nine seniors who signed National Letters of Intent to play collegiate-level athletics on Feb. 7.



The Los Alamitos Marching Band and Cheer and Song teams kicked off the festivities, performing to a packed house of family, friends, teachers, counselors, and coaches.



Each student-athlete was introduced by his or her coach and then spoke to the crowd, thanking the key people who have been a part of their academic and athletic journey.



The following students signed National Letters of Intent:



Football



Matthew Faupusa—University of Idaho



Alex Miskela—Brigham Young University



Dylan Norrbom—Western State Colorado University



Zack Ruiz—Western State Colorado University



Rowing



Mikaela McClure—Southern Methodist University



Soccer



Sydney Cooper—Mercy College



Vanessa Millsaps—University of Washington



Ashley Soto—University of Southern California



Track and Field



Delaney Sanacore—Columbia University



Los Alamitos High School will hold its next signing day in the spring.