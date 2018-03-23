It came down to a familiar local rivalry at the Western States Championship finals in Bakersfield. Los Alamitos U9 Girls Extra Dynamite versus West Garden Grove. And at the end of the match, the Dynamite Girls from Los Al Region 159 managed a huge 3-0 victory, finishing a perfect undefeated season and becoming champions.



AYSO Extra is the first step introducing youth players to the world of competitive soccer.



AYSO Region 159 Extra tryouts are held April 15 and 22 for Fall.



For more information about Extra, go to www.ayso159.org.

Pictured above, top row left to right: Head Coach Wendy Delouche, Asst. Coach Christian Rieger, Audrey Delgadillo, Hannah Kasayama, Kendall Hofland, Charlotte Burke, Sarah Buss, and Asst Coach Natalie Ohishi.



Bottom row left to right: Madison Rieger, Cameron Ainslie, Alice Delouche, Demiana Ibrahim, and Felicity Nguyen.