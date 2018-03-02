Nearly 2,400 participants completed the four main events at the Race on the Base, on the Joint Forces Training Base on Saturday.



Hundreds of locals competed in the event, with several area residents finishing high in the standings. Brad Mastros, 39, of Cypress was the top finisher in the Wave 1 triathlon, with a time of 55:39. Marvin Lee, 42, also of Cypress was the second overall finisher in the Wave 2 triathlon, finishing in a time of 1:08.23.



Wave 1 Triathlon



Annette Ekelius-chow was 25th overall and the second female finisher, with a time of 1:05.46. Daniel Bailey, 60, of Seal Beach, took 32nd overall and first in the male 60-64 division with a time of 1:06.49.



David Stevens, 62, of Buena Park, was the 40th overall finisher, with a time of 1:08.04. Jason Dinkle, 37, of Cypress, took 47th overall with a time of 1:08.46. Los Alamitos resident Nick Rainey, 23, was the 49th finisher with a time of 1:09.03. Rainey was first in his division.



Nicholas Troutman, 26, of Cypress, took 61st overall with a time of 1:10.31. Brian McAneny, 19, of Garden Grove was the 65th finisher, with a time of 1:10.44.



Wave 2 Triathlon



Ramon Nunez, 52, of Buena Park, was 17th overall in the Wave 2 triathlon, finishing in 1:15.16. Nunez was 2nd in his age division. Kristopher Mosser, 33, of Garden Grove was 21st overall, with a time of 1:16.35. Delvin Nguyen, 19, of Garden Grove took 25th overall, and second in his age division, with a time of 1:17.12. Daniel Cory, 31, of Garden Grove was 32nd overall with a time of 1:18.05.



Juan Rojas, 28, of Cypress was 35th overall, with a time of 1:18.30. Oscar Barajas, 39, of Anaheim was 37th overall, with a time of 1:19.15. Seal Beach resident Michael Sorenson, 13, took 50th overall, with a time of 1:21.02. Seal Beach residents, Shaun Firth, 37, and Rian Durose, 41, took 66th and 67th, respectively, with times of 1:22.42 and 1:22.45.



10K



Redondo Beach resident Shinsuke Adachi, 49, was the top male finisher in the Race on the Base 10K run, with a time of 35:27. Chloe Reeves, 23, of Anaheim was the top female finisher with a time of 40:06. Roderick Powell, 61, of Garden Grove, was the 7th overall finisher with a time of 40:46.



Jonathan Grillo, 36, of Seal Beach, took 20th overall, with a time of 44:12. Kelsey Spangler, 26, of Cypress was the 27th overall finisher and second in the female 25-29 division, with a time of 45:13. Dennis Lindsey, 43, of Los Alamitos was the 28th finisher with a time of 45:16, while Kathleen Phair, 57, of Seal Beach was 29th with a time of 45:23.



Westminster resident Vu Phan, 42, was 31st overall in 46:32 and Anaheim resident Michael Lizardi, 19, took 32nd with a time of 46:40. Buena Park resident, Jason Perkins, 47, was 40th overall and first in his division, with a time of 47:22. Cypress resident Sarah McDevitt, 14, took 41st overall and first in her division, with a time of 47:24.



5K



Lorenzo Tyner, 53, of Seal Beach, was the second overall finisher in the 5K, with a time of 18:38. Fourteen-year-old Cypress resident, Dylan Gaba, was the 6th overall finisher with a time of 20:04. David Lizarraga, 19, of Cypress was the 10th overall finisher with at time of 21:45.



Jacob Lebovitz, 15, of Seal Beach was the 11th overall finisher with a time of 21:56. Armando Ramirez, 52, of Buena Park, was the 15th overall finisher with a time of 22:31. Adam Tan, 16, of Los Alamitos was the 18th overall finisher in 22:42.



Jay Justiz, 24, of Garden Grove, was the 20th overall finisher with a time of 22:46 and Stanton resident Anthony Nguyen, 19, was 21st in 22:48.



Thomas Walters, 34, of Cypress was 23rd with a time of 22:53. Kevin Overton, 40, of La Palma was 34th overall and first in his age division, with a time of 23:23.



For complete results visit raceonthebase.com.