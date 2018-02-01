All local men are invited to a free Bible Study and burrito/bacon breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 8-10 a.m., at Sunset Beach’s Calvary Chapel of the Harbour, 16450 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 100 in the Fellowship Room. “This is a day when God will be exalted and bacon will be consumed,” said Senior Pastor Joe Pedick. You must call to register at 562-592-1800.