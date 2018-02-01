All local men are invited to a free Bible Study and burrito/bacon breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 8-10 a.m., at Sunset Beach’s Calvary Chapel of the Harbour, 16450 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 100 in the Fellowship Room. “This is a day when God will be exalted and bacon will be consumed,” said Senior Pastor Joe Pedick. You must call to register at 562-592-1800.
About Us | Advertise | *News Alert* | Contact Us |
Seal Beach, CA7 day Forecast
74° F Clear
Local men invited to free Bible study and burrito/bacon breakfast By Chris Macdonald, For The Sun | Fri, Feb 16 2018 12:01 AM
Rate This Article 0 vote(s)
Average Vote 0/5
Average Vote 0/5
Latest NewsMost Recommended Articles
Sun Newspapers | 216 Main Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740 | Phone: 562-430-7555 | Fax: 562-430-3469 | info@sunnews.org | Site Feedback | Corporate