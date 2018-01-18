Ten Seal Beach Lions were awarded the Lions Club International’s highest honor, the Melvin Jones Fellowship, last Saturday on Jan. 13.



The award is the result of $1,000 donation made to the Lions Club International Foundation by the club for use in key areas, such as disaster relief or vision programs.



The 2017-18 year recipients are: Rob Clark, Chardy Lang, Inger Newton, Bob Ripple, Ryan Zigenbusch, Mike Gibbons, Cathy Newton, Camille Romano, Jim Klisanin and Seth Eaker. For some of these Lions, it was their first award, while for others, it was a “progressive” award, meaning that they had already received one or more in the past. All Lions are eligible unless they were a prior year’s recipient, as they form the selection committee for the following year.



Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world, with more than 1.4 million members and is the only non-profit, non-governmental organization to have a seat at the United Nations. So if you see one of these Lions, offer them a “thank you and congratulations.”