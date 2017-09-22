Scott L. Levitt was installed as the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce President at its Installation and Awards Breakfast on Sept. 14. Levitt has served on the Chamber Board for the past four years, and served as vice president this past term. He has chaired the Seal Beach Car Show the past two years, and co-chaired the show the prior year. Levitt is a life-long Seal Beach resident and operates his law firm on Main Street. A volunteer with many groups, Levitt is also a long time Seal Beach Lion’s member and college adjunct professor. He is a past candidate for lieutenant governor of California.