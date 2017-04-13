Nutrition seminar is helpful



The nutrition seminar at the Wellness Center at Saint Mary in Long Beach recently was fruitful (no pun intended).



The nutritionist’s presentation with colorful visual aids enhanced the whole experience for those in attendance.



It enriched my horizons on how much sodium intake is required daily as well as other nutrition information.



Audience participation was delightful. Questions and answers after the presentation concluded were terrific.



Colorful materials were provided and were very helpful. They also showed samples of fruit and vegetable serving sizes, which was interesting.



For lunch they served a delicious salad with beans. Everyone had a ball socializing.



Lisa A. Dickson



Mutual 1 , Leisure World