Questions about Legislative Mixer story



On Friday, Aug. 25, there was a legislative mixer in Cypress. The following officials were at the mixer: Cong. Alan Lowenthal, Cong. Lou Correa, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, Colin Edwards (aide to Assemblyman Travis Allen, who is running for governor), and Senator Janet Nguyen (who only stayed a short while as she had another commitment).



Reporter Colleen Janssen wrote a 15 paragraph article about the mixer. An astonishing TEN of the 15 paragraphs were devoted to Cong. Alan Lowenthal!



Reporter Janssen closed the article (really a promotional piece for Lowenthal) by listing all the officials in attendance and that “each outlined the work they are currently doing and highlighted topics of specific interest to Orange County.”



Why in 15 paragraphs didn’t Ms. Janssen include ANTYHING that Mr. Correa, Ms. Quirk-Silva or Mr. Edwards shared with the group?



Is this reporting or is this a Lowenthal supporter trying to get more publicity for her favorite politician?



Sidney Ianson



Cypress

Club invites you to upcoming meeting



As we’ve just witnessed with Hurricane Harvey, when disaster strikes, the overwhelming majority of Americans put aside their differences and come together. When fellow Americans need help, friends, neighbors and strangers put out their hand to help – they don’t stop to ask the person’s politics, religion or race.



That same sense of unity existed during World War II and a stalwart icon of that period were USO canteens. This is where servicemen and women knew there would find a friendly face, a hot meal and musical entertainment.



On Saturday, Sept. 16, the RLA Republican Women Federated club will be recreating a canteen at our monthly meeting at the Cypress Courtyard Marriott. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. with a patriotic red, white and blue breakfast buffet, members and guests will hear from USO representative Bob Kurkjian. During the program, Mike Chamberlin will offer a musical tribute to the songs made memorable in USO canteens.



The northwest Orange County and greater Long Beach community is invited to the RLA Canteen. There is a cost for members and first-time guests. To make a reservation, please call Chris Barnes at 562-865-3258 or email at Chris.Barnes4727@gmail.com.



Nancy Hathcock



President



RLA Republican Women Federated

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY



The Sun welcomes Letters to the Editor, and Guest Columns.



We prefer topics of local general interest, topics or rebuttals which refer to an article, letter or column that has appeared recently in this newspaper, and that our editors select to be either published in print or online. Opinions expressed and claims made in letters and columns are those of the writer and not The Sun News.



All correspondence to The Sun is subject to publication. Letters to the Editor should be 200 words or less, are subject to editing for length or typographical errors, and they should be e-mailed, mailed or delivered in person and must contain the writer’s name, address and telephone number (the latter two are for verification, not publication). E-mail letters and rebuttals to editor@sunnews.org.