A charity to support



I hope you got a chance to read the front page story in The Sun News last week about the “Big Bang” for Autism Partnership for children. They are working really hard trying to sell tickets to raise as much money as they can for their foundation. And the foundation is right here in Seal Beach. They have five more days now to reach their goal and they need your help. For tickets to their Block Party on July 3rd with fireworks show next to The Boat House call (562) 493-1249. Tickets are tax deductible and 100 percent of the proceeds go to the foundation. Thanks.



Roger Gilliam



Seal Beach

Fun with Mutual Ambassadors



The Mutual 1 Good Neighbor Ambassador meeting recently was informative.



Enthusiastic ambassadors learned more about “Emergency Preparedness.”



Energetic presenters Kathy Almeida and Eileen Merritt discussed emergency planning information. Exchanges of questions and answers were terrific. Suggestions made at the event were appreciated.



Agenda item ideas were also discussed. One of those was the Mutual Picnic Committee party, of interest to many.



It’s fun socializing and meeting with co-ambassadors. I won a cowboy hat!



Lisa A. Dickson



Mutual 1-Leisure World





