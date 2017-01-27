Correcting a fact



I hesitated to write this but it needs to be cleared up. This in reference to Seth Eaker’s opinion in The Sun News about Jill Ingram and why she should get fired.



Seth stated, “Where does the City Manager dine often? Why, at The Boat House in Los Alamitos Bay Landing. Did you know her son is a server there? How often would her credit card receipts show tips to her son. I could be entirely mistaken but should we not care, since her budget is thousands of dollars a month?”



First of all, criticizing a mother’s desire to say hello to her son where he works during her lunch break seems like hitting below the belt.



Second of all Seth, you are entirely mistaken. Jill’s son used to work at The Boat House but hasn’t worked there in over two years. And Jill’s son wasn’t a waiter, he was a host.



I like Seth and respect his opinion but he was way off base with this allegation. And I hope this will never be brought up again.



Roger Gilliam



Seal Beach

Beef with Navy expansion



The U.S. Naval Weapons Station, Seal Beach California wants to build a bigger ship docking area there for more ships.



“The problem is” Seal Beach shore line is already “blocked off” because of the sea wall separating the city and the Navy Dock. Any more changes to the area by the Navy will ruin Seal Beach for the many people that visit there from Long Beach, Lakewood, Bellflower, and everywhere else. It has a usable beach, which is rare in California so please join us in telling the Navy NO!



Thank you, but we do love those big ships so.



William Napier



Long Beach

LA Fitness fan writes



I was happy to read an article in the Sun recently, which mentioned that LA Fitness is once again going to try and come in to the Shops at Rossmoor. I was very disappointed when they got chased away by residents of Rossmoor who are concerned about parking issues and traffic. I believe that LA Fitness will be a great addition to our neighborhood.



I am currently an LA Fitness member (and live in College Park East) and would love to see an LA Fitness in such a convenient location. I usually attend the one on Valley View and the one in Long Beach on Bellflower.



Although they recently remodeled the facility on Valley View, I don’t care for the way the TVs are set up and also that there is not a separate cycling room.



I think that LA Fitness will be a great addition to the Shops because it will create greater community within our community.



At both gyms that I attend, I notice that people do not only go to workout but also to socialize, meet up and converse. Friendships are formed with people who attend the same classes together or workout at the same time.



There is really a sense of community within the gym community.



The gym will potentially encourage neighbors to get to know neighbors through meeting at the gym.



Bringing the LA Fitness to the shops will also provide convenience for those of us with busy lives and steady business to the existing shops and restaurants. It is so close to schools and shops that we can exercise and get our shopping done all in one convenient center after dropping off kids or before picking up kids from school. It is also close enough that I, and others may be encouraged to bike to the gym.



LA Fitness will also bring added revenue to our little community without tearing up undeveloped land.



I often drive through the back parking lot and it is fairly empty except for the residents who park there from the condos next door. There should still be plenty of parking for those residents as well as gym members. In reality the condo should provide its own parking for its residents and they should not be spilling over into the shopping center on a regular basis.



I feel that LA Fitness would be a great asset to this area and promote a healthier lifestyle for those of us who already live in the area.



Debi DelMonico



Seal Beach

Stop the strife



After reading everyone’s complaints about city staff and not being happy about their sidewalks and what Jill Ingram does or doesn’t do and poor Chief Joe I am ashamed of you all!



The city is doing everything it can for you ungratefuls who don’t even deserve to be called locals.



I have watched and helped as this town has gone through many natural disasters and it has always recovered and bounced back!



As I watch the lone trashman lifting beach cans manually by himself every morning your ridiculous complaints ring in my ears. You all should be happy about living here not bitter and disgruntled.



Make a donation to the city, try being nice, go to City Council meetings and request your sidewalk be repaired or your city tree trimmed.



The council will listen and will respond to your wishes and they will do everything they can to appease you.



That is what the City Council is for. Remember to ask and you shall receive!



Thank you all city staff for your efforts. I stand behind you amongst others. Bravo, you are doing a great job! Written by a true local having lived here for over 50 years.



Gregory Barton



Seal Beach

Village 605 has issues



There are problems with Village 605, the proposed commercial center at Katella Avenue and the 605 Freeway.



Residents in Los Alamitos, Rossmoor, Cypress, Seal Beach and Long Beach are seriously concerned with the numerous adverse impacts this proposed commercial project that will have on the entire area.



One of the issues is the proposed signage for this relatively small commercial center that is being promoted as a “community shopping center” and a “village.”



However, this sign is an outrageous 120 feet in height, with over 3,000 square feet of illuminated area, with a changing television display, with rotating displays day and night.



Imagine a sign larger than the area of a four bedroom house—120 feet over your home or school!



None of the other signs on the freeways in the area are located in residential areas, nor immediately adjacent to a public school (Oak Middle School), nor 720 feet from a Nature Preserve Center (El Dorado Regional Park) in Long Beach. The Nature Preserve Center is a sanctuary to over 150 species of birds and part of the migratory bird corridor related to the Bolsa Chica Bird Conservancy, and are protected by Federal Law. What child has not visited this Nature Center?



Those other shorter signs are located in large regional shopping centers, next to a casino, at an airport or in an industrial zone.



The building code for Los Alamitos limits the heights of commercial signs to a reasonable 20 feet, but this sign was granted another 100 feet through a variance to the code.



The California Environmental Quality Act guidelines require that any significant impact or changes that are not discussed in the original Evironmental Impact Report require a subsequent EIR (CEQA section 15162 (a) 3A).



This signage is without a doubt a significant impact to the entire area. This requires a subsequent EIR, so that all affected parties can be fairly heard.



Furthermore, traffic engineering studies of the proposed commercial site warn of very serious traffic flow degeneration at many intersections near the site.



This will impact traffic flow near Oak Middle School and Los Alamitos High School. This is a regional negative impact that will effect not only students in Los Alamitos, but students attending those schools from Seal Beach, Cypress, Rossmoor and even Long Beach.



There has been filed a legal appeal to the project, that requires that a public hearing be held, to address the issue of this sign and the negative traffic flows, at the Los Alamitos City Hall on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 at 6 p.m. It is so important that everyone within this region attend and be given the chance to express their concerns that will have such a permanent impact on our communities and children.



J. D. Kouros



Rossmoor



Fantastic Patient Portal and treatment



Dr. John Lloyd, Elmo Agatep:



The subject line says it all! OptumCare Medical is the best. Thank you for all your staffs’, etc. work in consistent upgrading, response, treatment, patient/emergency care, staff, technology and a lot of other things I can’t imagine “behind the scenes.”



Your medical group is a model of what other practices’ may only aspire to. Keep it up! Please share this with your staff and give them my regards,



P.S. Your location and Urgent Care facility on PCH by the old Zoeter School is a real asset to our community. Thank you again!



Ken Kropf



Seal Beach

Stop sign



The residents on Bayside Drive would like to express our deepest thanks to Chief Joe, Mike Varipapa and Michael Ho for providing us the stop sign on Bayside at Catalina. The traffic has really slowed down.



Thank you,



Chuck and Sharon Feenstra

Is city staff listening?



This past Tuesday (January 24th) I was happily surprised to see a photo on Nextdoor showing that both of the failed pumps from the West End Pump Station had been removed on the same day for transit back to the manufacturer for repairs. I say surprised because at the emergency Council meeting on the 17th, City staff told the public that the pumps had to be removed sequentially, with repairs on the second pump not beginning until those on the first pump were competed. At the meeting, members of the public implored staff to pull out both pumps at once to potentially speed the return of full power to the station. Several Council members asked why it couldn’t be done. Staff gave a long answer as to why both pumps could not or should not be removed at once. Yesterday, they were both removed on the same day.



This reminds me of a Council meeting last May when the final design for the $250,000 pier Tot Lot renovation project was on the agenda. During public comment, I and others implored staff to not decrease the number of swings from four to two. The Council shared my concern, but was told that only two swings were possible due to space limitations and disability access laws. The Council did not accept this answer, and told staff to put in four swings. The Lot opened in September with four swings.



The Tot Lot experience goes to the point of why many members of the public are outraged that no one on Council nor the public was immediately informed when the first Station pump was put out of service “due to an alert” on Dec. 22. I doubt it would have taken over a month to begin repairs if this had occurred. Perhaps those repairs could have been completed before the deluge we had last Sunday.







Robert Goldberg



Seal Beach