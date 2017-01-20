Questioning the city



It’s time to do some house cleaning and get rid of the dirty laundry. I vote to fire Jill Ingram and her clan for misuse of taxpayer funds. Our Police Chief has an expense card, which he never uses. Jill has a card and runs up exorbitant expenses for ludicrous lunch’s: $2,500 to as much as $5,000 all out there for public knowledge. Why does she take the Chamber out for these lunches so often?



I can’t even get the sidewalk replaced in front of my home, which my father patched with asphalt to keep someone from falling 20 years ago. Yes, Caesar, we are still waiting for the sidewalk to be repaired, as you promised over a year ago to take care of the identified and marked portion of the sidewalk to be fixed. Excuse me, are you going to hold us hostage now that I am remodeling my parents’ home and add hidden expenses to fix the sidewalk? My taxes, and my father’s taxes that have been going to Jill’s lunches makes good business sense. Hopefully we will see signs going up announcing a new city manager. Whoever decided to hire the arrogant, in- your- face employee should be relieved of their position. too.



Also, I have a question for Ellery: what happened to the Sand Castle Building Contest you promised to bring back during your campaigning?



In addition, what are the results of the council meeting held two years ago on changing the one way signs in Old Town to point to PCH from Landing, relieving traffic problems of people racing down the streets from PCH and helping with parking? We remember in the council meeting, Ellery, you commented, the city was hiring an outside agency for several thousands of dollars to do an evaluation...what were the results?



Ending on a positive note, someone from SCE heard the concerns of the residents, and are making an effort to repair the deteriorated utilities in our town. Thank you, SCE



Tom Hetherington



Seal Beach

Urges compassion in city controversies



I feel as though it is necessary to in reply to the comment made about Commander in Chief Joe Miller in a recent letter to the editor. Joe Miller has given 29 years of service to the City of Seal Beach, more than some of us have even lived or worked here. How dare anyone make a statement of his “educational qualifications?” As many of us know experience is more powerful than any degree anyone can obtain, and I can bet that Chief Joe would agree as well. To the people upset about Chief Joe, we all understand the hurt but you still have to think about the men and women that are protecting us every day in Seal Beach, to tear down another police officer is beyond ridiculous. Our soon to be president doesn’t have a degree, but he has built a powerful business empire. That is why people chose him, because it didn’t matter his education, he had proven to America he was worthy. Joe Miller has been given a duty to perform while the Chief is on leave and that’s all he has done. Joe Miller is a husband and father to three young boys. Yet everyday he decides to come to Seal Beach and protect all that is here. Think about what you write and how that affects all parties involved whether you are Chief Joe’s sister in law, an employee or a person on the street. All articles and words that are being spoken affect Chief Joe’s family, Jill Ingram’s family, Joe Miller’s family, City Councils family and the rest of the families that reside in Seal Beach. We are all human, every single one of us.



As we all want our Chief Joe back, we have to trust in the system, at the state level, the city level and the level of lawyers on the case. Regardless of your feelings about Jill Ingram, she too is a mother, she is a human and believe it or not has feelings too. I can bet that she is a pretty smart woman and knew that when she obtained this complaint her actions would make herself be in the hot seat once again. I can bet, she would have not taken those actions if it wasn’t in the City of Seal Beach’s best interest. If he did nothing wrong then it will come out, but you have to go through the legal process. I believe that in the Human Resources field that it is in the best interest of employees to be put on paid leave until the case has been resolved, to protect everyone in the case. At this moment there is also an individual out there that has made the compliant. What about that person? Are they too hurting? Who has spoken on their behalf? Does the City not care about them, are they person in City Hall, are they a person that mows the lawn, do they work at the Police Station, are they just a citizen? The fact of the matter is that we don’t know, but let’s have compassion for all parties.



Amanda Smith



Seal Beach

Cuba story spot on



Hannah Harn’s recent story Celebrating the Passion of Cuba was spot on. Having just returned from a week in Cuba over the Christmas holidays, I completely agree with Mr. Clasby’s observations, experiences and appreciation.



Exploring Havana with a camera was incredible and something I’ll be doing again soon.



Josh Kairoff



Seal Beach

Good habits for New Year



Attending more seminars at the Wellness Center at St. Mary’s is one of my New Year’s Resolutions. It broadens my horizons. Guest speakers entertain with their expertise in the field of modern medicines. The talks about good nutrition are very educational as well.



I learned to take it easy on red meat, sodium, sweets and shortenings. I will also try to have more fruits, vegetables, and daily exercise. I learned I should drink at least eight to 10 glasses of water. To relax, I go on shopping sprees with friends, read more books and listen to classical, western and soft rock music. Enthusiastically writing letters to the Sun News, as well as updating emails to family, friends and associates keeps me alert, active, informed and happy.



May this New Year keep us in the best of health so we all can enjoy this terrific life the whole year round.



Lisa A. Dickson



Seal Beach, Leisure World



LA Fitness fan writes



I was happy to read an article in the Sun this week which mentioned that LA Fitness is once again going to try and come in to the Shops at Rossmoor. I was very disappointed when they got chased away by residents of Rossmoor who are concerned about parking issues and traffic. I believe that LA Fitness will be a great addition to our neighborhood.



I am currently an LA Fitness member (and live in CPE) and would love to see an LA Fitness in such a convenient location. I usually attend the one on Valley View and the one in Long Beach on Bellflower. Although they recently remodeled the facility on Valley View, I don’t care for the way the TV’s are set up and also that there is not a separate cycling room.



I think that LA Fitness will be a great addition to the Shops because it will create greater community within our community. At both gyms that I attend, I notice that people do not only go to workout but also to socialize, meet up and converse. Friendships are formed with people who attend the same classes together or workout at the same time. There is really a sense of community within the gym community. The gym will potentially encourage neighbors to get to know neighbors through meeting at the gym.



Bringing the LA Fitness to the shops will also provide convenience for those of us with busy lives and steady business to the existing shops and restaurants. It is so close to schools and shops that we can exercise and get our shopping done all in one convenient center after dropping off kids or before picking up kids from school. It is also close enough that I, and others may be encouraged to bike to the gym.



LA Fitness will also bring added revenue to our little community without tearing up undeveloped land. I often drive through the back parking lot and it is fairly empty except for the residents who park there from the condos next door. There should still be plenty of parking for those residents as well as gym members. In reality the condo should provide its own parking for its residents and they should not be spilling over into the shopping center on a regular basis.



I feel that LA Fitness would be a great asset to this area and promote a healthier lifestyle for those of us who already live in the area.



Debi DelMonico



Seal Beach