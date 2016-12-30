Katella Avenue shopping center proposal appealed



On Dec 17th, 2016 around 3:35 p.m. Los Al TV reported via local channel 3 that the Village 605 shopping center project on Katella at the 605 was unanimously approved by the Planning Commission and currently has a “Green Light” for completion.



On Dec. 6, 2016, 11 days prior, at 1:50 p.m., an appeal affecting the approval of this project was received by the City of Los Alamitos.



That information was available 11 days before this current report as above. There has not been a “Green Light” since Dec. 6, 2016. One might perhaps now regard it as a “Yellow Light” for completion.



As many of our local residents have become aware of this shopping center and its intrusive 3,050 square foot, 120 foot tall sign.



Also the project could increase traffic degradation to an unmitigable level of service “F” (the very worst) at several intersections. Residents have expressed sincere concerns regarding this project.



So many more community members are still uninformed regarding this project and now will be misinformed by the current Los Al TV report. As people’s opinions and actions can be influenced by the news, reporting currently false (11 days out of date) news is of no service to our citizens. No news would be better.



Technical and staffing issues are not acceptable excuses for this inaccuracy. Please bring you information you are reporting up to date. Eleven days is too long to wait for this.



Douglas A Smith



Rossmoor



Editor’s Note: Los Al TV has reportedly pulled the segment referred to in this letter.