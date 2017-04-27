Kudos to SBPD Officer Joe Hardin



It was Friday, April 21 about 4:30 p.m. and I was going to Taco Surf in Sunset Beach to hear a band (6-9 p.m.) I was turning left into their parking lot when my MBZ just died! I turned on my HAZARD lights and didn’t know what to do – could I push it out of traffic?? I was sooo busy and I called Auto Club (a member for 35 years). They said it would be a RUSH ORDER. I hung up and just then a SB Police Officer in a white jeep pulled up.



He asked if that was my car and put on his bright yellow vest and pulled out orange cones. He told me he had called a Tow Truck and I said I called Auto Club. He stayed with me in the center area until my car was hooked up to the Tow Truck. I thanked him and asked his name; “Joe”. I told him I had been a SB resident for 30 years by Dolphin Market. He is a real asset to the SBPD and to the SB community!!



Jan Eilers



Seal Beach Turtle Lady

Concerned about Navy’s plans for expansion



The Navy’s plan to enlarge the Base to accommodate more and larger ships seriously concerns me.



As I read the Navy environmental report, it appears to address the effects to the environment etc during the construction phase but does not cover potentially serious repercussions of this expansion to the community over the long term.



Of main concern to me is the environmental impact on our health caused by these vessels - such as: greenhouse gas emissions and atmospheric pollution. It is a know fact that Diesel exhaust is a Group 1 carcinogen, which causes lung cancer and has a positive association with bladder cancer. Also, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) estimates that the amount of Carbon Dioxide these ships contribute to the atmosphere is very significant. See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Environmental_impact_of_shipping



It is not only the Navy ships that concern me. I am also disturbed by the growing number of cargo ships parking off our shores as well as the growing port activity in Long Beach and the Port of LA. Studies have shown that there is significant increases in cancer and lung disease in areas around highways leading to these ports.



Additionally, these larger ships that the Base intends to service would require increased amounts of weaponry (possible nukes?) to be stored in an area that is too close to densely populated areas adjacent to the Naval Base. Very dangerous.



All this, coupled with the increased toxicity of more traffic (more lanes to the 405) and the many 24/7 flights of aircraft around and over Seal Beach has lead us to a tipping point creating a very unhealthy environment for the citizens of Seal Beach. Time to stop this growing threat to our well-being. (Please express your opinions to the Navy at https://SealbeachEA.com)



R. Howlett



Seal Beach

Kudos to guards for boat rescue



A week or so ago our daughter, Carrie, and I were on the bike path going towards Crab’s Jetty. Carrie said, “Is that sailboat aground?” Sure was and a lifeguard jeep appeared as did a jetski. The “ski” was soon circling the boat and shortly got a line aboard and began to tow the 25-foot or so boat up the channel to deeper water.



In the meantime a Seal Beach guard on a surfboard paddled to the boat. He let his board go, wind was going to eventually blow it to Crabs, reached up to railing on boat, and pulled himself aboard with his buoy still on his shoulder. This was a major STRENGTH move to lift your body straight up about 5-feet with one tug.



The boat operator, with his dog barking and with the guard aboard, was then towed to deeper water, again, up channel by the ski and its operator. In the meantime a couple of more jeeps arrived to watch as did a couple of rescue boats from the Alamitos Bay Marina.



Eventually the sailboat was towed out to sea on a diagonal course to avoid as much wave action as possible. Fortunately, the surf was quite calm with just a little whitewater present. All in all, “A JOB Well Done.”



I am sure the boat operator and dog were most pleased and hopefully the keel was not damaged for it appeared to hit the bottom a few times throughout the “Rescue.” Seal Beach Guards did a nice job. KUDOS DUDES!



PS: How the heck do you miss the channel into Alamitos Bay?



Tom and Carrie Hermstad



Seal Beach

LA Fitness will be great here



I am writing about Charles Kelly’s article in the April 13, 2017 Sun entitled Dozens speak against LA Fitness plan. Thirteen (13) people spoke in opposition of the plan. Thirteen is not dozens. Don’t we have enough fake news on the national level? Do we need it here?



LA Fitness will be great for Seal Beach. I support this project 100 percent and I am not the only one. Last June the Sun polled readers with the following question:



Do you support the proposed LA Fitness health club planned for the Shops at Rossmoor?



64% voted YES—36% voted NO



I believe that this poll is a good indicator that the Community supports this project.



I hope the Seal Beach Planning Commission recommends approval of this project to the City Council.



Stand with me in supporting LA Fitness coming to Seal Beach. Please attend the Planning Commission Hearing(s) in May. Check the City of Seal Beach website for the date. Also, please contact your City Council Member and voice your support.



Shannon Brennan



Leisure World, Seal Beach



Editor’s note: Editor Dixie Redfearn, not the writer, Charles Kelly, is responsible for the headline. While there were dozens there to oppose LA Fitness, only 13 spoke. She regrets the error.

Why don’t people pick up their stuff?



On my morning walk today, I was dismayed by the amount of litter I encountered along the route. It is a misfortune for that irresponsibility and lack of mature, respectful behavior with regard to trash disposal continues to be so engaging to some.



At the pier I noticed a very large, heavily decorated cross (religious), upright in the sand near the west corner of the 8th Street lot. I must assume that this structure was left from the day before (Easter) by someone did not have the inclination to dispose of such a large object, or felt that a public beach is the appropriate setting to expose everybody to a symbol of their particular brand of religion. In either circumstance the public works department bore the responsibility and cost for removal of this castoff.



Public beach means just what it says. It is not a private venue for erecting personal displays.



I enjoy the beach for the natural beauty. I do not enjoy it for the arrogance of someone who supposes that their strain of ancient, primitive superstition, is something we should all embrace.



Pick up your stuff!



Joe Stillwell



Seal Beach

Local Republican women support our President



There is much attention focused on President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. This is why during our April meeting, Rossmoor-Los Alamitos Republican Women Federated members (with many residing in Seal Beach) rated President Trump on his first 100 days:



• 80 percent rated Trump’s performance as excellent



• 20 percent rated it as above average



Comments made on the survey form include:



• Considering all the mud-slinging, President Trump keeps coming on strong and bold. I love it!



• President Trump is a very strong president. America needs that kind of leadership.



• We are a veteran family. My husband and I are 100% for Trump! He is trying as best he can to fulfill his campaign promises.



• President Trump needs to keep pushing Congress to pass his agenda.



• He’s a strong man who is able to face strong liberal opposition.



• President Trump will go down in history as one of America’s best presidents – ever.



Beyond President Trump’s first 100 days in office, our club is focused on other headline news such as the possibility that liberals will allow Sharia Law come to America. On Saturday, May 20, former U.S. Secret Service Agent James “Jim” McCully, who served under four U.S. presidents, will share his Secret Service experiences AND the importance of preventing Sharia Law anywhere in the United States. Held at the Cypress Courtyard Marriott, the buffet breakfast meeting is just $20 per person. Reservations can be made by contacting Chris Barnes at Chris.Barnes4727@gmail or 562-865-3258.



Sincerely,



Robin Itzler



Publicity Chairwoman



Rossmoor-Los Alamitos Republican Women Federated



Rossmoor

Leisure World is resistant to change



Many of us in Leisure World are aware of the issues so clearly expressed by R. James Williams in the last issue of the Sun.



While Mr. Williams describes the problem, he does not provide us with a plan to get from where we are to where we could be. That’s the hard part.



We have over 50 years of history and the resistance to any change is fierce. The old, “if it’s not broke don’t fix it” is the attitude of many. Some don’t know that for the first 40 years Leisure World management was closely controlled by HUD. Once the mortgages and HUD were gone, Leisure World was managed by an apparent crook who was succeeded by an incompetent who was followed by our present executive director who seemingly is experienced and competent but needs board approval to use the restroom; all of this proving Mr. William’s point about the consequences of well-meaning, but inexperienced board members attempting to manage both a large property and very large sums of money.



So what do we do? How do we get the people in power who don’t know what they don’t know to know what they need to know and how do we get Leisure World shareholders excited about becoming one community with one set of rules? Maybe if we had a credible financial analysis of the savings that would be realized by making changes, we could get more shareholders involved in pushing for change. Sixteen mutuals are all paying for similar services, the expense of which could be reduced dramatically if it was only one mutual. We need to know what those savings might be. We need a detailed analysis of 16 corporations ‘doing their own thing’ vs one corporation with one community purpose and direction… and yes, one set of rules!



We need a full analysis of what is necessary to keep Leisure World viable for another 50 years. Remember that the first 40 years don’t count. HUD was managing Leisure World. Now 14 years post-HUD, are we doing well or heading for disaster? Please, do not attempt to answer this question unless you have years of experience in property management and know something of what you are talking about. Yes, it will cost something to make changes….but what will it cost if we don’t?



Anne Walshe



Mutual 9



Seal Beach, Leisure World