Recent fire in Gum Grove raises eyebrows



On Oct. 17, we had a fire in Gum Grove Park. Our Neighborhood Watch knocked loudly on my door to let me know. I always have a hose ready for such an emergency so I started to spray behind my house. The fire was only two houses away. The fire department had not arrived but did shortly afterward. After talking to the neighbors after the fire was put out I have a question. The park is full of dead weeds and brush. Many of us in the past months called the public works to have the park cleaned up but the city never did this. We know that we are not allowed to cut anything in Gum Grove, especially when one of our neighbors cut down 53 trees and rightly had a lawsuit filed against him.



Because we contacted the city, are they liable for any fire damage done to our houses because of the dead tress and brush which we have reported?



Barbara Wright



Seal Beach

Leisure World open was a success



The Special Open House at Leisure World recently was terrific.



Huge enthusiastic crowds have fun inquiring info from table to table.



It was a well organized I had the chance to shake hands with new doctors.



I also enjoyed the photo session taken by a friendly photographer.



Everything was very educational and informative.



Lisa A. Dickson



Leisure World

Resident analyzes city manager’s pay raise



I wanted to share with you my analysis of the proposed amendment to Ingram’s contract on Monday night’s agenda.



Total cost to taxpayers is $12,897/year, which represents a 4.6% increase in the cost of her total compensation package.



Note that the salary increase is retro to Jan. 1, 2017; the deferred comp increase is retro to July 1, 2017.



Her last pay raise was Jan. 1, 2016. Since that date, her subordinate executive management staff were given a 2.0% base salary raise and an annual $850 Annual Medical Exam and/or Wellness Program allowance effective on July 1, 2016. This was followed by a 2.7% base salary raise on July 1, 2017.



Therefore, all-in-all, Ingram’s proposed raise is very equivalent to what has been granted previously to other executive management staff.



Robert Goldberg



Seal Beach