Motorcycle noise



As a 32-year old homeowner of Seal Beach with my back wall along Seal Beach Boulevard, I have written to various council members and police chiefs asking for any kind of remedy to the illegal motorcycle noise that has eroded our quality of life.



Inevitably, the offenders are on Harleys with the California-mandated emission and noise components (exhaust and mufflers) literally hacksawed off. They are illegal, disruptive and seemingly immune to citation.



What’s the point in paying the steep price for a police force, complete with staff, dispatch, vehicles etc. etc. If we do not exercise local control to deal with local issues?



The sole digital sign (mis-located) warning of citations for altered exhaust was a beginning.



Now, if you have any control over our Police Department, please mandate the actual issuance of citations for this rampant, blatant offense.



Paul Murphy



Seal Beach





