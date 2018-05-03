Reader urges on Seal Beach and Cypress to opt out of SB-54



As a regular visitor to Seal Beach, enjoying the city’s quaint Main Street shops and restaurants and its beautiful ocean views, I want to respond to Councilwoman Ellery Deaton’s op-ed in the Sun News about the cost to Seal Beach if they followed many other California cities and counties and opted out of the ludicrously named California Values Act (SB-54), more commonly known as the sanctuary state law.



As a Cypress resident, I am sure many of Councilwoman Deaton’s excuses could be given by some of my own councilmembers. For instance, Ms. Deaton writes that Los Alamitos is in the middle of a fire storm. Wrong! Los Alamitos is the mouse that roared; courageous leader of a movement to stop the insanity spewing out of Sacramento regarding illegal aliens!



Councilwoman Deaton is concerned about the potential cost to Seal Beach if the city council voted to opt out of SB-54, stating the money should be used on city resources to protect Seal Beach. I am sure Cypress city councilmembers would say the same thing. Yet, what is more important than protecting Seal Beach and Cypress from illegal aliens, especially illegal alien FELONS?!



For those who think that Seal Beach and Cypress don’t have an illegal alien problem, they should consider that as more and more cities surrounding Seal Beach and Cypress show their disdain for SB-54 and work WITH law enforcement when it comes to illegal aliens, especially illegal alien felons, those undesirables are likely to look for sanctuary in SB-54 friendly cities – Seal Beach and Cypress.



The councilwoman questions if opting out of SB-54 would lead to Seal Beach deciding to opt out of other state laws they do not agree with. Ms. Deaton should know that the answer is in our Constitution – the federal government is responsible for everything related to U.S. immigration law.



Concluding her op-ed, Ms. Deaton wrote:



“Illegal immigration is a serious threat to our national and personal security. Legal immigration is our life-blood and what makes us the country we are. Legal immigration is welcome and needed. I am totally against being a Sanctuary State and we are not a Sanctuary City.”



Words in an op-ed editorial are nice, but it takes leadership to say “no more!” to Sacramento liberals who are doing everything they can for illegal aliens rather than focusing on the state’s law-abiding citizens.



I call on the Seal Beach and Cypress City Councils to join the many other cities and counties and opt out of SB-54.



Robin Itzler



Cypress

