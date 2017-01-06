Thinking of Tommy
Every day around 9:15 a.m. “Tommy” can be seen riding his bicycle down Main Street heading toward Ocean Avenue. Tommy then travels to the First Street parking lot close to the River’s End cafe.
Tommy, age 52, was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. Seventeen years ago he headed to California. Today he enjoys the good life in relaxing by the beach. Tommy says he makes a little money in tips caddying for the Kite Surfers. If you see Tommy peddling down Main Street give him a big wave and say “Hi.”
Bill Ruzgis
Seal Beach
About Us | Advertise | *News Alert* | Contact Us |
Seal Beach, CA7 day Forecast
62° F Clear
Letter to the Editor: Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 Sun Region Readers | Fri, Jan 06 2017 01:30 AM
Thinking of Tommy
Rate This Article 0 vote(s)
Average Vote 0/5
Average Vote 0/5
Latest NewsMost Recommended Articles
Sun Newspapers | 216 Main Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740 | Phone: 562-430-7555 | Fax: 562-430-3469 | info@sunnews.org | Site Feedback | Corporate