Thinking of Tommy



Every day around 9:15 a.m. “Tommy” can be seen riding his bicycle down Main Street heading toward Ocean Avenue. Tommy then travels to the First Street parking lot close to the River’s End cafe.



Tommy, age 52, was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. Seventeen years ago he headed to California. Today he enjoys the good life in relaxing by the beach. Tommy says he makes a little money in tips caddying for the Kite Surfers. If you see Tommy peddling down Main Street give him a big wave and say “Hi.”



Bill Ruzgis



Seal Beach