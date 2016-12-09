The Deconstructing of a Community



When a small group of people either elected to office or appointed to position of power and leadership roles go unchecked they start to feel entitled, they become self-serving and exclusionary. Their reach extends far and deep into the community. Over time they surround themselves with likeminded individuals disguised as Community leaders. This is how the deconstructing begins.



If a community member should dare to question a decision or action of any one of these people, retaliation is swift and relentless. They instill fear and retribution throughout the community. Before you know it Mayberry turns into Cape Fear. If the community continues to stand up and finds a voice and continues to question their actions then retaliation will soon follow.



How do you quiet a community of unrest? Their solution is simple. Take down the community’s most respected, popular and most powerful member. By doing so they send a clear and concise message, “We can get him and we can get you as well.” They believe this despicable action will quell the masses and the community will adhere to their demands and fall in line.



Any of this sound familiar to you?



These people are self-absorbed, self-serving narcissists who fly their flag from the tallest pole. What their ego doesn’t understand is that everyone can see the flag but they are the only ones saluting. This is the culture of deconstructing a community. This can only be reversed by standing up as a community together and refusing to accept this outrageous activity.



In the Guest column in the Dec. 1 edition of this paper Seth Eaker’s rather long and angry rant towards city officials is quite telling of the situation our community finds its self. At the end of his column Mr. Eaker states, “at least this is my opinion, what about you?”



Mr. Eaker you asked for opinions, this is mine.



I agree with your assessment about our City Manager Jill Ingram and her cronies. I call them “Jill and her Dirty Dozen,” as they refer to me at city hall as “Yucky John.” They all need to be removed from top to bottom. Their actions are inexcusable and their response to the community is unacceptable. Secrecy, self-serving and retribution. I know, I’ve been on the receiving end. They have attacked my livelihood and have effectively kept me from applying my trade in this community. There will be more about this activity in the near future.



For now I only have one question for City Manager Ingram … When was the complaint against Chief Joe filed? No other details, just the date. I personally believe there never was a complaint filed.



I’m calling for a clean sweep from top to bottom. City Manager Jill Ingram and her Dirty Dozen, as well as the small group of people who cloak themselves in the perceived safety of community organizations by sitting on numerous Board of Directorships and controlling most community activities. These people are all complicit in the deconstruction of our community.



I stand with Chief Joe.



I stand against the community dividers who cloak themselves with the security of non-profits and the boards they sit on.



This is my opinion, you asked for it.



Lucky John Domingue



Seal Beach