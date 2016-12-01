Words, images have power



As a martial arts studio owner and women’s self defense teacher, I was very interested in reading the article by Esther Kenyon titled “Local ‘Damsel in Distress’” rep promotes self protection for women.” Some of this article, as far as the statistics in regards to violence against women, was good information.



I’m always leery of people who might think that if they have something like pepper spray that they are now safe but that is not the reason for this letter.



What I took a huge exception to was the lead in paragraph where the writer give a scenario of an attack and purse snatching. Why was it necessary to describe the criminal as a “figure in a ‘hoodie’?” Leaving that part of the sentence out would not have changed the impact of how scary that situation would be. After all this country has been through with the Trayvon Martin case and other similar encounters, it’s seems very irresponsible to use this image as a marker for an attacker.



I do not conclude that the author meant to make that association but I feel very compelled to point it out.



Words and images have power and we need to be careful in how we portray situations such as these, especially in a well-read newspaper such as The Sun.



April Hawley



Seal Beach