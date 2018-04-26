Reader looks forward to the Classic Car Show



I really enjoyed your article dated Friday, April 20, 2018 in the Seal Beach Sun regarding the 31st Annual Seal Beach Classic Car Show (“Engines humming as 31st annual Classic Car Show approaches,” Sun News, Thursday, April 19). The article was informative and highlighted the many festivities occurring that day. I think it is a good idea that this event remains free, including free parking. This allows people from all over to enjoy a nice spring day in Seal Beach. I also like the idea of free parking available at the Naval Weapons Station in Seal Beach. It is great to see all of the incredible cars lined up down main street. It is always a pleasure to see our community come together for events such as this. Thank you for running the article. I look forward once again to this fun event.



Klaus Quinonez



Rossmoor

Tony and Hafeeza say thank you



Thank you very much for the time and effort you spent on publishing our story (“Living a healthy American dream in Seal Beach,” Sun News, Thursday, April 19).



We received many wonderful comments from a variety of people including friends, customers and even people we do not know came by to convey their good wishes and express what a wonderful story it was. We would like to thank everyone for their congratulations and good wishes, also the Sun Newspaper and their staff. We have a special customer and friend “ Carla Watson” who wrote a special song, and came by with her ukulele and sang her song to us. It is just an example of the many wonderful people there are in the world, and we are fortunate to be able to express our feelings through establishments like “ The Sun Newspaper” Thank you all for your support.



Tony and Hafeeza



T.H.E. Calypso Juice