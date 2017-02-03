[x]close

Leisure World appoints interim chief of security By Mark S. Scott | Fri, Feb 03 2017 03:01 AM

Leisure World has appointed Tommy Fileto as interim chief of security, following the sudden departure of his predecessor, Jaime Guerrero, about two weeks ago. Fileto is popular in the over-55 community, having served as security department watch commander for two years.

 

He was recreation department supervisor before being appointed interim chief. Representatives of the Golden Rain Foundation, which manages the 9,000-resident, over-55 community, were mum about Guerrero’s departure, except to wish him well in his future endeavors.

