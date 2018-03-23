The city of Seal Beach, the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, and other organizations in the area, is preparing a Joint Land Use Study to address compatibility planning around the base. There will be two community open houses next month, on April 4 and April 5, to inform the public about the project. According to a recent statement from city officials, the primary goal of the Land Use Study is to reduce conflicts between the base and surrounding communities while accommodating new growth and economic development, protecting public well-being, and the Naval base. The JLUS will look at 25 compatibility factors (topics), identify existing and potential issues under the applicable factors, and provide strategies to address the issues.



Both open houses will begin with a presentation to provide an update on the JLUS process followed by stations, which will be set up with maps, brochures, and a survey to get further input on compatibility issues.



The materials presented will be the same for the two community open houses, but there will be two geographical locations to provide a broader opportunity for attendance.



The first meeting will be held 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 4, at the Marina Center at 151 Marina Dr. The second will be held 5-7 p.m., Thursday, April 5, at Fire Station #48, at 3131 North Gate Rd..



For more information, visit: www.sealbeachjlus.com, or contact: Crystal Landavazo, interim Community Development director, at 562-431-2527 x1324 or clandavazo@sealbeachca.gov.