The Los Alamitos Education Foundation donated $45,000 to the Los Alamitos Unified School District’s six elementary school Media Centers this month. Each elementary school received $7,500 to help support their Media Center and STEAM teachers..



The funds were raised during last year’s King & Queen of Hearts campaign. In a written statement, unidenfied LAEF representatives said they were excited to partner with the “Friends of” groups at each elementary school to provide elementary students with an enhanced educational experience from credentialed teachers, and help extend the STEAM Initiative (science, technology, engineering, the arts and math) across the district.



LAEF’s donation helps to relieve some of the pressure on the parent groups who are largely responsible for funding Media Center and STEAM teachers across the district.



Project SEEK President and McGaugh Elementary parent Leanne Voigt expressed her gratitude to LAEF, saying, “We are so thankful to LAEF for stepping up to help us fund our Media Center. Extra funds this year helped McGaugh expand the time students visit our Media Center, Innovation Lab and Sea Lion Computer Lab and will ensure this continues in the future.”



The King & Queen of Hearts campaign directly supports LAEF’s STEAM Initiative. This year’s campaign kicked off on Dec. 14 at The Original Fish Company with LAEF’s debut event.



A new King and Queen will be crowned at the Royal Ball and Coronation on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. The current King and Queen are Los Alamitos High School parent Brian Leibl and owner of Happy Hour Fit Club Kerrie DaVanon. LAEF looks forward to continuing to support district needs and the STEAM initiative though community participation in this campaign.



LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12. LAEF impacts all students by providing significant funding for STEAM teachers and instruction, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources. For more information, visit www.LAEF4kids.org or call 562-799-4700, extension 80424.