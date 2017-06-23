The Seal Beach Planning Commission will hold a special meeting for a public hearing on the proposed LA Fitness gym at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, in the City Council Chambers.



The meeting was originally scheduled for this week, but had to be rescheduled because of an error in the city’s original notices to the public.



“There was an error in the noticing of the public hearing. The notice originally published for the June 19th meeting identified the meeting location in the Council Chambers,” said Crystal Landavazo, interim director of Community Development.



However, according to Landavazo, the notice that was mailed out to the public gave the Marina Center as the meeting location. New notices were published and mailed out last week with the new date and the correct location.



She also explained why the hearing was moved to a special night, rather than the next commission meeting.



“The next regular Planning Commission meeting is on July 3, 2017. As this is the day before a holiday, many residents may have previously scheduled trips out of town so the Planning Commission agreed to hold a Special Meeting on June 27th so that the public has an opportunity to speak at the public hearing,” Landavazo said.



According to City Clerk Robin Roberts, on Monday, June 19, “The Planning Commission opened the public hearing and continued this item to Tuesday, June 27th at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. One person spoke in favor, one spoke in opposition. As outlined by the Planning Commission chair, it is the City’s policy that any person who wishes to speak in favor of or against an application heard by the Commission is only permitted to verbally address the Commission one time during the public hearing on an application.”