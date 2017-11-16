From 4-9 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, O’Malley’s on Main will host a fundraising event for the Sarah Childs Krueger Memorial Fund. (Due to an editing error, today's print edition gave the wrong ending time for the event.) All proceeds from the raffle sale and 20 percent of restaurant sales will go directly to the Memorial Fund, which benefits local schools and charities. The event will include a silent auction and music performed by the King Salmon Band. O’Malley’s is located at 140 Main St., Seal Beach.