There are no new leads in the 2016 arson/murder of John Donnelly. According to Seal Beach Police Sgt. Michael Henderson, “At this point in the investigation, all leads have been exhausted and we are still hoping someone comes forward with additional information to assist us in solving this heinous crime.”

The bodies of Donnelly, 67, and his dog Eddie were found after firefighters put down a blaze in their 17th Street home during the pre-sunrise hours of Saturday, April 30, 2016. The fire caused $500,000 worth of damage to the house.



Investigators determined that the fire was arson and that Donnelly was murdered.



Police sought out and interviewed a cooperative homeless man who they considered a witness in the case and released him in early May. In June, the Friends of John Donnelly and the Seal Beach Police Foundation raised $5,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case. Anyone with information about the case should call Seal Beach Police Detective Pete Krok at 562-799-4100, extension 1110.