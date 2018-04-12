The Huntington Harbour Yacht Club Sea Belles are looking for new members, according to their President Carol Leu. “We promote friendship and unity among the women at the club,” she said about the auxiliary group.



Leu said the Sea Belles, who have more than 100 members, enjoy cooking classes, art demonstrations, speakers on German Shepherd Rescue, the History of Bolsa Chica, Old West Wow! and Nautical Life.



Among their speakers have been Former Ranger and Shark Expert Jim Serpa, Pop Culture/Sports Author Chris Epting and Pulitzer Prize nominee/Historian Craig MacDonald.



The Sea Belles, which meet for lunch the first Wednesday of each month, raise money through Pool Tourneys, Luaus, Comedy Nights and Fashion Shows. They recently used funds to renovate the spectacularly-designed club at 3821 Warner Ave. with a new deck, furniture, kitchen equipment and paint.



The club was built in 1965 and features superb views of the harbor and Bolsa Chica Wetlands. For further information on this fun group, e-mail Carol Leu at: leu.carol1966@gmail.com.