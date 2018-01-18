More than 200 residents and guests attended Leisure World’s inaugural Martin Luther King Day Remembrance on Monday in Clubhouse 2. The celebration featured gospel and inspirational music, personal testimonies from residents who marched with Dr. King from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in March, 1965, and attended his 1963 address in Washington, D.C., where he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. LW resident Ruby Johnson opened the event with a rousing rendition of Andre Crouch’s “My Tribute,” and members of Santa Ana’s Second Baptist Church New Generation Choir brought the audience to its feet with inspiring songs. The remembrance including a screening of the biopic, “King,” and hisMore than 200 residents and guests attended Leisure World’s inaugural Martin Luther King Day Remembrance on Monday in Clubhouse 2. The celebration featured gospel and inspirational music, personal testimonies from residents who marched with Dr. King from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in March, 1965, and attended his 1963 address in Washington, D.C., where he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. LW resident Ruby Johnson opened the event with a rousing rendition of Andre Crouch’s “My Tribute,” and members of Santa Ana’s Second Baptist Church New Generation Choir brought the audience to its feet with inspiring songs. The remembrance including a screening of the biopic, “King,” and his impact on the civil rights movement.
Hundreds attend Leisure World Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Mark S. Scott | Thu, Jan 18 2018 01:55 PM
