Harbour Surfboards celebrated the 15th annual Harbour Surf Day in Bolsa Chica Saturday.
Harbour board owners came to celebrate the oldest surf shop in the United States. Great food and nice waves made the day complete. Founder Rich Harbour was there to celebrate more than 58 years and 32,000 Surfboards produced since opening in 1959. Todd Saunders and shop owner Robert Howson and hosted the event.
Harbour Surfboards celebrates the 15th annual Harbour Surf Day For The Sun | Fri, Nov 17 2017 12:10 AM
