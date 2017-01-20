A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 7 for the man accused of having a grove of trees removed from Gum Grove Park without the city’s approval last year.



In 2016, as many as 150 trees were removed from the park. Rocky Gentner has been charged with “unlawful injury to city landscape” under the Municpal Code.

In related news, Seal Beach City Attorney Craig Steele, reported that last week a superior court rejected Gentner’s request that the city’s civil suit over the removal of the grove be put on hold until the criminal case is completed. The court has scheduled a mandatory settlement conference for June 16. If no settlement is reached, Steele said the city is ready to take the case to trial. The civil trial is scheduled to start July 10.

Last year, Seal Beach demanded $89,300 to recover the costs of replacing the lost trees. Gentner did not pay the money. If the city wins the lawsuit, Seal Beach could get up to three times that figure.