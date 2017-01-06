Do I have to? OK, OK! My arm’s been twisted so far it’s falling out of the socket. I’m calling this past year, the Good, the Bad and the Fabulous!



In the Bad category there is so much to choose from, it’s amazing. Our beloved Chief Joe is no longer protecting us and the whole town is in a huge uproar. The pier caught on fire and came close to being destroyed. A lobbyist waltzed off into the sunset with $150,000 dollars, never to be heard from again. Geez! This town can’t get a break! I’m changing the nickname for Seal Beach from Mayberry by the Sea to May-Bell by the dirty ol’ San Gabriel River! I’ve ordered up pies from Polly’s to be mashed into the faces of our City Council members. They’ve really made laughingstocks out of themselves. Better shape up or we’re going to can all of you! Hadley’s got to tell it like it is!



In the Good category we’ve had the Tot Lot completely redone and the Little Blue House moved to its final resting place on the Greenbelt with the complete restoration financed and completed by the Lions Club. Bravo!



In the Fabulous category we’ve had the construction of the building on the corner of Main and Coast Highway. It’s nearing completion and looks fabulous! Way to go, Bob Griffith!



And lastly, the creation of my character, Aunt Gertie. She has exploded like crazy, becoming a legend and causing a huge commotion everywhere she goes! You’ll never hear me complain one damn bit!



Hadley is a 71 year old carpenter’s daughter from Seal Beach with a diploma from Huntington Beach High School, (my alma mater and a great school, by the way!) and I’m living proof that dreams do come true! Go for the gusto, don’t look back and let no one stand in your way or rain on your parade!



Happy New Year from me and Aunt Gertie!