When there came a need for light, there came the sun.



When there came a need for heat there came the fire.



When there came a need for hope, there came a symbol.



When there came a need for a guiding light, there came I ... The Torch.



I have been known by all civilizations, I am used as an emblem, a symbol, or a flag.



I know no foreign people; I serve them all.



I know no difference in race or color, I favor all, from east, west, north and south.



I stand upright in the Statue of Liberty, I glow Eternal on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,



I adorn elegantly, the Arch of Triumph, I generate excitedly the Spark for the Olympics.



I belong to all the people worldwide, My purpose is to promote unity and peace, My continued existence is in your hands.



We all win, as long as you light my eternal flame.



Bill Thomas of Rowntree Gardens in Stanton, CA is a beteran of World War II, and past commander of VFW Post 4048, and American Legion Post 857. Contact Bill atvvbthomasvets@gmail.com.