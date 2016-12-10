The past few months have been a difficult time for our community. Thank you to those who have called, written and come to coffees so we could discuss our thoughts and feelings during this season that has torn the delicate fabric of our town.



There is more at the root of our anger and angst than what may appear on the surface. To be sure, there is the paid administrative leave of our very well-liked Chief of Police. But there is also the divisive politics of our national elections. There is the verbal and physical violence that we have all experienced through terror attacks upon our citizens and police across our nation. These are insecure and hurtful times.



So, what is our response to all this that we are bombarded with? In the spirit of the holidays and with faith in our community, I ask that we take care of each other and that we not succumb to the hate-speak and vitriol around us. We are neighbors and we are enriched by knowing each other, helping each other and interacting together. Community is people, not a place. It is being better individuals because we choose to lift each other up in times of crisis rather than tearing down and apart. When we are disappointed and grieved over a loss, whether it be our beloved pier or the uncertainty about the Chief, or the loss of a candidate we believed in, we are still neighbors and friends trying to forge a better life together. This is where real life is lived.



I personally pledge to you to be civil in my discourse, kind in my actions, and to reach out to those in our community who are in pain and hurting. Your council is dedicated to being impartial, fair, and open minded. And we are hurting like everyone else. After all, we are your neighbors working for the betterment of our neighborhoods and community.



Let us refuse to take on the current national trend of verbal violence and aggressive behavior against those with whom we disagree. Let us reject entitlement in favor of choosing to treat others with grace and to have faith in one another by giving them the benefit of the doubt.



Will you join me in beating our swords into ploughshares; in keeping our town discourse civil to all; to being kind and extending grace to those with whom we may disagree? May the New Year bring us peace and prosperity, healing and blessing as we make Seal Beach a safe harbor for all.



I wish you a very happy holiday season as we work together for the betterment of our community and its future. Thank you for the privilege of serving.



Ellery Deaton is the city councilwoman for District One (Old Town and Surfside).